Citigroup Raises Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target to $325.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Citigroup from $290.00 to $325.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.00% from the stock’s previous close.
ANET has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $308.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $294.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.90.
NYSE:ANET traded up $3.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $312.49. 42,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,847. The company has a 50-day moving average of $310.22 and a 200 day moving average of $256.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. Arista Networks has a 1-year low of $156.63 and a 1-year high of $326.20.
In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $722,438.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,648.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.20, for a total transaction of $2,762,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,163,559. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 275,530 shares of company stock valued at $78,578,121. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 378.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.75% of the company’s stock.
About Arista Networks
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.
