Citigroup Raises Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target to $325.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Citigroup from $290.00 to $325.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.00% from the stock’s previous close.

ANET has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $308.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $294.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.90.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

NYSE:ANET traded up $3.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $312.49. 42,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,847. The company has a 50-day moving average of $310.22 and a 200 day moving average of $256.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. Arista Networks has a 1-year low of $156.63 and a 1-year high of $326.20.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. Equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $722,438.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,648.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.20, for a total transaction of $2,762,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,163,559. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 275,530 shares of company stock valued at $78,578,121. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 378.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.