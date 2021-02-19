Citigroup Raises Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Price Target to $350.00

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $270.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on FVRR. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $190.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Fiverr International from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $185.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Fiverr International from $185.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered shares of Fiverr International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $145.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.69.

Shares of FVRR stock traded up $15.23 on Friday, reaching $318.35. The stock had a trading volume of 63,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,519. Fiverr International has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $336.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -735.94 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $248.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiverr International will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FVRR. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in Fiverr International by 66.7% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 300 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

