Civeo (CVEO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
CVEO opened at $19.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $282.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 4.02. Civeo has a 52-week low of $4.08 and a 52-week high of $20.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.83 and its 200-day moving average is $12.57.
CVEO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Civeo in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th.
About Civeo
Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.
