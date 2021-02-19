Civeo (CVEO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CVEO opened at $19.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $282.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 4.02. Civeo has a 52-week low of $4.08 and a 52-week high of $20.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.83 and its 200-day moving average is $12.57.

CVEO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Civeo in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th.

In other Civeo news, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 4,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $84,078.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Bradley J. Dodson sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total value of $129,661.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,588 shares of company stock valued at $754,798. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Civeo

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

