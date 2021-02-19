Civic (CVC) Trading Up 1.5% Over Last 7 Days

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 19th. One Civic token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00000875 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Civic has a market cap of $327.08 million and $135.34 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Civic has traded up 1.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.90 or 0.00062518 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $434.18 or 0.00777846 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00042581 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00006798 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000246 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $33.67 or 0.00060326 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00019779 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003940 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00042484 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,596.37 or 0.04651476 BTC.

Civic is a token. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform . Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Civic is www.civic.com

