Clarus Securities Raises TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Price Target to $20.00

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Clarus Securities from $18.75 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Clarus Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 41.34% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TRSSF. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of TerrAscend from $10.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Beacon Securities increased their price target on shares of TerrAscend to $13.50 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of TerrAscend in a report on Friday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of TerrAscend from $11.75 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, TerrAscend currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Shares of TRSSF stock remained flat at $$14.15 on Friday. 503,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,257. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.93. TerrAscend has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $16.20.

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company provides physician consultations, patient education, and support programs. It also produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis infused artisan edibles, as well as operates retail dispensaries in California and Pennsylvania.

