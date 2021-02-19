Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Position Trimmed by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,875,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 115,674 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 1.04% of Clear Channel Outdoor worth $8,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 8,538 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 111,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 11,553 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 792,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 823,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CCO. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.75 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.10 to $1.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.60 to $2.20 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.69.

Clear Channel Outdoor stock opened at $2.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $948.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.36. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $2.76.

Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

