ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund (NYSE:CEM) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.96

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.96 and traded as high as $21.53. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund shares last traded at $20.69, with a volume of 82,376 shares.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.42 and its 200-day moving average is $15.96.

Get ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.18%.

In related news, Director William R. Hutchinson sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $26,278.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CEM. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 67,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 12,480 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 263.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 79,617 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 57,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 130.5% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 129,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 73,337 shares in the last quarter.

About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund (NYSE:CEM)

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Recommended Story: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.