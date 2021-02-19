ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) Shares Down 7%

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT)’s share price traded down 7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.95 and last traded at $24.00. 1,929,580 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 434% from the average session volume of 361,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.80.
A number of analysts have weighed in on CLPT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ClearPoint Neuro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of ClearPoint Neuro in a report on Thursday, January 28th.
The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.71. The company has a market cap of $409.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.64 and a beta of 1.15.
ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for insertion of catheters, electrodes, and laser fibers to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies.
