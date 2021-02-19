Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) Position Reduced by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 272,453 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 84,348 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.07% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $3,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLF. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 31.7% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,574 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 287.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,480 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CLF opened at $16.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.29 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $18.77.

CLF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. BNP Paribas raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.30 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.17.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

