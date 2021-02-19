Clive L. Spears Acquires 3,044 Shares of EPE Special Opportunities Limited (LON:ESO) Stock

EPE Special Opportunities Limited (LON:ESO) insider Clive L. Spears bought 3,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 271 ($3.54) per share, with a total value of £8,249.24 ($10,777.68).
Shares of LON:ESO opened at GBX 272 ($3.55) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £87.44 million and a P/E ratio of 4.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 269.66 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 236.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 34.82 and a current ratio of 34.82. EPE Special Opportunities Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 115 ($1.50) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 282 ($3.68).
About EPE Special Opportunities
Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for EPE Special Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPE Special Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.