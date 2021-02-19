Clive L. Spears Acquires 3,044 Shares of EPE Special Opportunities Limited (LON:ESO) Stock

EPE Special Opportunities Limited (LON:ESO) insider Clive L. Spears bought 3,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 271 ($3.54) per share, with a total value of £8,249.24 ($10,777.68).

Shares of LON:ESO opened at GBX 272 ($3.55) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £87.44 million and a P/E ratio of 4.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 269.66 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 236.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 34.82 and a current ratio of 34.82. EPE Special Opportunities Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 115 ($1.50) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 282 ($3.68).

About EPE Special Opportunities

EPE Special Opportunities plc specializes in middle market, growth capital, distressed, pre-IPO, special situations, turnaround, PIPES, and buyouts. It also does secondary direct and secondary indirect investing. The fund typically invests in consumer and retail, financial services, manufacturing, media and support services sectors including education, healthcare and social housing.

