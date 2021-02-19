CloakCoin (CLOAK) 24-Hour Volume Tops $15,787.00

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 19th. In the last week, CloakCoin has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CloakCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000527 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CloakCoin has a total market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $15,787.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 54.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000452 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00018717 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 37.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About CloakCoin

CloakCoin (CRYPTO:CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,590,247 coins. The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

CloakCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

