Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.50.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cloudflare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total value of $4,072,781.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total transaction of $4,382,005.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 497,801 shares of company stock worth $39,776,725 over the last quarter. 35.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NET. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in Cloudflare by 110.7% during the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 24,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 12,683 shares during the period. AMJ Financial Wealth Management increased its stake in Cloudflare by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 128,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,293,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cloudflare by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 6,506 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $82.79 on Friday. Cloudflare has a 1 year low of $15.05 and a 1 year high of $95.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.28 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 8.61 and a quick ratio of 8.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.46.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The firm had revenue of $125.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.22 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cloudflare will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

