Coca-Cola Amatil Limited (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Coca-Cola Amatil in a research note issued on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Simotas now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.41. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Coca-Cola Amatil’s FY2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CCLAY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola Amatil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Coca-Cola Amatil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of CCLAY opened at $10.34 on Friday. Coca-Cola Amatil has a 12 month low of $4.33 and a 12 month high of $10.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.02 and its 200-day moving average is $8.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Coca-Cola Amatil Company Profile

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited, together with its subsidiaries, prepares, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic and alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages in Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, Fiji, and Samoa. Its product range includes non-alcoholic sparkling beverages, spring water, sports and energy drinks, fruit juices, iced tea, flavored milk, coffee, tea, beer, cider, and spirits.

