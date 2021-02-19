Coca-Cola Consolidated (COKE) to Release Earnings on Friday

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:COKE opened at $268.60 on Friday. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a twelve month low of $188.08 and a twelve month high of $291.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $268.35 and its 200 day moving average is $260.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages, primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

