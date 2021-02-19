Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $43.61

Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $43.61 and traded as high as $46.45. Coca-Cola FEMSA shares last traded at $45.87, with a volume of 250,760 shares changing hands.

KOF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tweedy Browne Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 2,854,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,593,000 after purchasing an additional 28,365 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,906,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,879,000 after acquiring an additional 50,058 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 189.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 510,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,543,000 after acquiring an additional 334,341 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 408,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,066,000 after acquiring an additional 46,520 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,430,000 after acquiring an additional 21,405 shares during the period. 8.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF)

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

