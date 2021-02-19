Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $43.61

Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $43.61 and traded as high as $46.45. Coca-Cola FEMSA shares last traded at $45.87, with a volume of 250,760 shares changing hands.
KOF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.81.
About Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF)
Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.
