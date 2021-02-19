Coe Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Coe Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 33.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the quarter. CME Group makes up about 3.2% of Coe Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Coe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in CME Group by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,346,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,421 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in CME Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,803,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,310,000 after acquiring an additional 55,804 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,439,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,184,000 after acquiring an additional 301,100 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in CME Group by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,779,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,036,000 after acquiring an additional 260,135 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in CME Group by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,749,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,664,000 after acquiring an additional 91,365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their target price on CME Group from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $138.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays raised their target price on CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.59.

Shares of CME Group stock traded down $0.54 on Friday, reaching $193.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,372. The company has a market capitalization of $69.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.52. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.80 and a 52 week high of $225.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 800 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $142,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,325,316.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 400 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.44, for a total value of $71,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,249,169.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,559 shares of company stock valued at $2,450,936 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

Recommended Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.