Coe Capital Management LLC Purchases 680 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Coe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,001 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 2.4% of Coe Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Coe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Facebook during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FB. Cowen boosted their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.98.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 12,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.10, for a total transaction of $3,357,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total transaction of $54,587.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,379 shares in the company, valued at $353,410.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,349,936 shares of company stock worth $365,495,646. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $4.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $265.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,284,420. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $304.67. The stock has a market cap of $755.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $266.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.15.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

