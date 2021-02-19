Coe Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Coe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,381 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the quarter. MasTec makes up approximately 3.1% of Coe Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Coe Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of MasTec worth $2,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of MasTec by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MTZ traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,383. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. MasTec, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.51 and a fifty-two week high of $87.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.58.

In other news, CFO George Pita sold 30,027 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $2,404,562.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,294 shares in the company, valued at $14,037,543.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,301 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $204,761.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,188 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,521.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 43,328 shares of company stock worth $3,256,573 over the last quarter. 23.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MTZ. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of MasTec from $58.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of MasTec from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of MasTec from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of MasTec from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of MasTec from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.15.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

