Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) (TSE:CCA) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $102.78

Shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) (TSE:CCA) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$102.78 and traded as high as C$116.72. Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) shares last traded at C$116.59, with a volume of 108,855 shares.

CCA has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) from C$124.00 to C$129.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) from C$115.00 to C$117.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. CIBC upgraded Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$111.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) from C$119.00 to C$114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) from C$125.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$105.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$102.78. The stock has a market cap of C$5.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.73, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) (TSE:CCA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported C$2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.94 by C$0.28. The business had revenue of C$618.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$613.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cogeco Communications Inc. will post 9.0200009 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA.TO) (TSE:CCA)

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

