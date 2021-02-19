CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) Trading Down 9.8%

CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) was down 9.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.71 and last traded at $1.74. Approximately 758,703 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 865,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.93.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CWBR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CohBar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CohBar in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of CohBar in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, CohBar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.25.

The stock has a market cap of $100.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 2.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.62 and its 200-day moving average is $1.37. The company has a current ratio of 10.26, a quick ratio of 10.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts predict that CohBar, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CohBar by 359.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 52,717 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CohBar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CohBar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Strategic Wealth Designers increased its position in CohBar by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 39,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 10,977 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in CohBar by 312.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 60,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

CohBar Company Profile

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, type 2 diabetes mellitus, cancer, atherosclerosis, cardiovascular, and neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease.

