Coherus BioSciences (CHRS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect Coherus BioSciences to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRS traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.06. 1,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,502,497. Coherus BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $23.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.19.

In other Coherus BioSciences news, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 49,756 shares of Coherus BioSciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total transaction of $928,944.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vladimir Vexler sold 17,626 shares of Coherus BioSciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $318,149.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,817 shares of company stock valued at $2,374,447 in the last three months. Company insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CHRS shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.14.

Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

