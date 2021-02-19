CoinEx Token Trading 45.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (CET)

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. One CoinEx Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0256 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded up 45.1% against the dollar. CoinEx Token has a total market cap of $18.17 million and approximately $1.68 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CoinEx Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.42 or 0.00061589 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $415.86 or 0.00744193 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 46.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00042488 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00006754 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.51 or 0.00059965 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00019720 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003820 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00039838 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,551.12 or 0.04565343 BTC.

About CoinEx Token

CoinEx Token (CET) is a coin. It launched on March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.org . CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CoinEx Token

CoinEx Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinEx Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CoinEx Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinEx Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.