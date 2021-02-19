Coinlancer (CL) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $797,143.00

Coinlancer (CURRENCY:CL) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. Over the last week, Coinlancer has traded up 54.7% against the U.S. dollar. Coinlancer has a market cap of $4.23 million and $797,143.00 worth of Coinlancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coinlancer token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0531 or 0.00000098 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.24 or 0.00063098 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $420.63 or 0.00775119 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 30.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00039362 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00006747 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000248 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00057192 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00020502 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003973 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00040936 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,534.89 or 0.04671153 BTC.

About Coinlancer

Coinlancer is a token. Coinlancer’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,619,229 tokens. Coinlancer’s official Twitter account is @Coin_Lancer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Coinlancer is www.coinlancer.io . Coinlancer’s official message board is medium.com/@coinlancer

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLancer is a freelancing platform that will use the Ethereum blockchain to mitigate the issues in the contemporary freelance. The platform will feature smart contracts based escrow mechanism to ease the interaction between clients and freelancers, fair dispute settlements, secure payments, less transaction fees, identity thief elimination, elimination of fake reviews and unbiased dispute resolution. CoinLancer token (CL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to pay fees when using the smart contract feature, and also will work as the medium of exchange between clients and freelancers. “

Coinlancer Token Trading

Coinlancer can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinlancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coinlancer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coinlancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

