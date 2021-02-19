Colabor Group Inc. (GCL.TO) (TSE:GCL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.95

Colabor Group Inc. (GCL.TO) (TSE:GCL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.95 and last traded at C$0.95, with a volume of 497045 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$96.59 million and a P/E ratio of -8.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.80 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.64.

Colabor Group Inc. (GCL.TO) Company Profile (TSE:GCL)

Colabor Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, wholesales and distributes food and non-food products in Canada. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Wholesale. The Distribution segment offers frozen products, dry staples, dairy products, meat, fish, seafood, fruits and vegetables, disposables, and sanitation products.

