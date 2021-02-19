Colfax (NYSE:CFX) PT Raised to $40.00

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Colfax from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Colfax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Colfax from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Colfax in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colfax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.57.

Shares of NYSE CFX opened at $40.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -808.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15. Colfax has a 12-month low of $12.23 and a 12-month high of $42.43.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Colfax had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.04%. On average, equities analysts predict that Colfax will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Colfax news, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 2,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total value of $88,175.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,052,125.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 22,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $840,126.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 202,635 shares in the company, valued at $7,724,446.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,879 shares of company stock worth $1,096,011 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFX. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Colfax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Colfax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colfax by 457.6% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colfax by 176.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Colfax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment offers orthopedic solutions, including orthopedic devices and braces, reconstructive and surgical implants, footwear, bone growth stimulators, and software and services spanning the full continuum of patient care, as well as injury prevention, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy under the Aircast, Chattanooga, CMF, Compex, DonJoy, ProCare, DJO Surgical, Dr.

