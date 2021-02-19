Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Earnings Beat

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $42.64 and last traded at $42.50, with a volume of 3877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.44.

The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 0.24%.

CFX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Colfax in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Colfax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised shares of Colfax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Colfax from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Colfax from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.57.

In other Colfax news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 4,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total transaction of $167,709.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,223,987.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 2,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total transaction of $88,175.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,855 shares in the company, valued at $2,052,125.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 28,879 shares of company stock valued at $1,096,011 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Colfax by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Colfax by 4.4% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 318,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,976,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Colfax by 11.5% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 313,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,825,000 after purchasing an additional 32,237 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Colfax by 4.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,190,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,681,000 after purchasing an additional 94,854 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Colfax by 168.0% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 994,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,182,000 after purchasing an additional 623,664 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -857.00, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15.

About Colfax (NYSE:CFX)

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment offers orthopedic solutions, including orthopedic devices and braces, reconstructive and surgical implants, footwear, bone growth stimulators, and software and services spanning the full continuum of patient care, as well as injury prevention, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy under the Aircast, Chattanooga, CMF, Compex, DonJoy, ProCare, DJO Surgical, Dr.

