Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Position Decreased by Hyman Charles D

Hyman Charles D decreased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $5,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Brown Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1,699.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 291,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,932,000 after buying an additional 275,373 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 12,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 117,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,020,000 after buying an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 91,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,830,000 after buying an additional 7,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 2,961 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $228,885.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,727,767.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 1,513 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $116,743.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 45,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,514,252.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,810 shares of company stock worth $2,418,650. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.91.

Shares of CL stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.91. 102,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,000,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $58.49 and a twelve month high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

