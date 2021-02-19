Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) Trading 6.3% Higher

Shares of Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) rose 6.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.63 and last traded at $5.58. Approximately 4,442,097 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 4,383,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.25.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CLNY. Truist began coverage on shares of Colony Capital in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Colony Capital from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Colony Capital alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Colony Capital by 201.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 66,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 44,569 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Colony Capital by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 4,892 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Colony Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in Colony Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $722,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Colony Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 75.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY)

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.