Color Platform (CLR) One Day Volume Tops $24.00

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded up 87.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 19th. Color Platform has a total market cap of $1.16 million and approximately $24.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Color Platform coin can currently be purchased for $0.0085 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Color Platform has traded 16.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,790.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $724.69 or 0.01298956 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $245.83 or 0.00440633 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00031641 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003293 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 41.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00006137 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Color Platform Profile

Color Platform is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en . The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Color Platform Coin Trading

Color Platform can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

