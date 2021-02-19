ColossusXT Price Hits $0.0006 on Exchanges (COLX)

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. During the last seven days, ColossusXT has traded 16.4% higher against the dollar. One ColossusXT coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ColossusXT has a market capitalization of $7.01 million and $5.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000290 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded up 91.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.78 or 0.00349143 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00041529 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 86.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000871 BTC.

ColossusXT Profile

ColossusXT (COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 12,680,871,068 coins and its circulating supply is 12,639,829,241 coins. ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ColossusXT is colossusxt.io . The official message board for ColossusXT is medium.com/@colossusxt . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ColossusXT

ColossusXT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ColossusXT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ColossusXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

