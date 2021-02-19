Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Announces Earnings Results

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.54, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Columbia Property Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. Columbia Property Trust updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.23-1.30 EPS.

CXP stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.85. 8,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 714,956. Columbia Property Trust has a 52 week low of $7.63 and a 52 week high of $22.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -282.00 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Columbia Property Trust’s payout ratio is 56.00%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Columbia Property Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Truist cut shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

Columbia Property Trust Company Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

