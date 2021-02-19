Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 505,524 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $26,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. HC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 464.0% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $354,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,160,826 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $60,808,000 after acquiring an additional 58,867 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Comcast news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at $17,836,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,104.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.85.

Comcast stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.38. 408,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,457,369. The firm has a market cap of $239.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.59. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $53.60.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

