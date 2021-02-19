Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,044,210 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 32,013 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for approximately 0.6% of State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Comcast worth $316,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in Comcast by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 28,306 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,322 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in Comcast by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 9,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Kendall Capital Management lifted its holdings in Comcast by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 9,148 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Macquarie lifted their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Truist lifted their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.85.

Comcast stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.88. 732,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,457,369. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.59. The company has a market cap of $237.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $53.60.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,836,595.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

