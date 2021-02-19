Comerica Bank Acquires 4,854 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 114.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,854 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PTON. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth $1,699,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,360,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 4,471 shares in the last quarter. 61.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive stock opened at $138.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.68. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.70 and a fifty-two week high of $171.09. The stock has a market cap of $40.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,977.86 and a beta of 0.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 4,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total value of $526,509.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,544 shares in the company, valued at $847,266.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.24, for a total transaction of $2,043,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,178,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 542,981 shares of company stock worth $73,279,877 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.31.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

