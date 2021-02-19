Comerica Bank Sells 8,271 Shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,271 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.09% of NextGen Healthcare worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NXGN. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 106,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 25,816 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 92.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 12,310 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 244.1% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 90,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 64,200 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 19.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 71.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

In related news, Director George H. Bristol sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $84,096.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,908.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David Ahmadzai sold 10,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total transaction of $204,846.06. Insiders sold a total of 64,246 shares of company stock worth $1,280,272 in the last quarter. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

NXGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on NextGen Healthcare from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on NextGen Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.77.

NextGen Healthcare stock opened at $18.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.23. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $23.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.26.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $141.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.15 million. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

Recommended Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.