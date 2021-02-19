Commerce Resources Corp. (CCE.V) (CVE:CCE) Trading 1.1% Higher

Commerce Resources Corp. (CCE.V) (CVE:CCE) traded up 1.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.46. 38,549 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 165,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.46.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.29. The stock has a market cap of C$33.54 million and a PE ratio of -25.56.

About Commerce Resources Corp. (CCE.V) (CVE:CCE)

Commerce Resources Corp. acquires, explores, develops, and evaluates mineral resource properties in Canada. The company explores for rare earth elements, as well as tantalum and niobium deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Eldor property comprising 244 claims that covers an area of approximately 11,475 hectares located in Quebec; and the Blue River property located in British Columbia.

