Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) PT Set at €4.70 by UBS Group

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) has been assigned a €4.70 ($5.53) price target by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 8.99% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CBK. Morgan Stanley set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.90 ($8.12) price target on Commerzbank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Independent Research set a €4.20 ($4.94) price target on Commerzbank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Warburg Research set a €4.10 ($4.82) target price on Commerzbank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.90 ($8.12) target price on Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Commerzbank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €5.39 ($6.34).

Shares of CBK opened at €5.16 ($6.08) on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €5.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €4.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25. Commerzbank has a 52 week low of €2.80 ($3.30) and a 52 week high of €6.82 ($8.02).

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

