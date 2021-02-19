CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) & Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Financial Survey

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) and CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Ubiquiti and CommScope, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ubiquiti 2 0 1 0 1.67 CommScope 2 5 7 0 2.36

Ubiquiti presently has a consensus target price of $224.67, indicating a potential downside of 35.07%. CommScope has a consensus target price of $14.54, indicating a potential upside of 6.30%. Given CommScope’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CommScope is more favorable than Ubiquiti.

Profitability

This table compares Ubiquiti and CommScope’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ubiquiti 30.57% -147.97% 64.23% CommScope -12.02% 51.48% 1.80%

Volatility and Risk

Ubiquiti has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CommScope has a beta of 1.86, meaning that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ubiquiti and CommScope’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ubiquiti $1.28 billion 16.92 $380.30 million $5.91 58.54 CommScope $8.35 billion 0.33 -$929.50 million $1.79 7.64

Ubiquiti has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CommScope. CommScope is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ubiquiti, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.0% of Ubiquiti shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.1% of CommScope shares are held by institutional investors. 89.6% of Ubiquiti shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of CommScope shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti Inc. develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name. The company also provides technology platforms, such as airMAX, which include proprietary protocols that contain technologies for minimizing signal noise; EdgeMAX, a software and system routing platform; airFiber, a point-to-point radio system; and UFiber GPON, a plug and play fiber network technology to build high speed fiber internet networks. In addition, it offers UniFi -Enterprise WLAN, an enterprise Wi-Fi system that allows for on-site and remote management through the cloud; UniFi Protect, a video surveillance system, which provides statistical reporting and advanced analytics; UniFi Switch that deliver performance, switching, and power of Ethernet support for enterprise networks; and UniFi Security Gateway that provide routing and network security, as well as AmpliFi platform, a Wi-Fi system solution for connected homes. Further, Ubiquiti Inc. offers base stations, radios, and customer premise equipment; embedded radio products; antennas; and mounting brackets, cables, and power over Ethernet adapters. It serves customers through a network of approximately 100 distributors and online retailers worldwide. The company was formerly known as Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. and changed its name to Ubiquiti Inc. in August 2019. Ubiquiti Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks worldwide. The company's Connectivity segment offers fiber optic, copper cable, and connectivity solutions for use in data centers, business enterprises, telecommunications, cable television, and residential broadband networks. Its Mobility segment provides building blocks for cellular base station sites and related connectivity; indoor, small cell, and distributed antenna wireless systems; and wireless network backhaul planning and optimization solutions. The company's Customer Premises Equipment segment provides subscriber-based solutions that support broadband and video applications connecting cable, telecommunications, and satellite service providers. This segment offers devices that provide residential connectivity to service provider's network, such as digital subscriber line, cable modems, and telephony and data gateways that incorporate routing and Wi-Fi functionality. It also provides set top boxes that support cable, satellite, and IPTV content delivery, as well as digital video recorders, high definition set top boxes, and hybrid set top devices. Its Network & Cloud Segment offers cable modem termination systems, video infrastructure, distribution and transmission equipment, and cloud solutions that enable facility-based service providers to construct residential and metro distribution network. The company's Ruckus segment provides converged wired and wireless networks for enterprises and service providers. This segment offers indoor and outdoor Wi-Fi and LTE access points, access, and aggregation switches; IoT suite, and on-premises and cloud-based control and management systems; and software and software-as-a-service applications for security, location, reporting, and analytics. The company was formerly known as Cedar I Holding Company, Inc. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, North Carolina.

