Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Short Interest Update

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 106,700 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the January 14th total of 134,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 215,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CFRUY opened at $9.70 on Friday. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 12-month low of $4.76 and a 12-month high of $10.32. The stock has a market cap of $101.27 billion, a PE ratio of 53.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.41 and a 200 day moving average of $7.89.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CFRUY shares. UBS Group raised shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup raised shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Compagnie FinanciÃ¨re Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, Asia Pacific, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

