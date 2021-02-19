Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $101.52

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €101.52 ($119.44) and traded as high as €118.85 ($139.82). Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions shares last traded at €116.25 ($136.76), with a volume of 455,584 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ML shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group set a €121.00 ($142.35) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €133.00 ($156.47) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €125.60 ($147.76).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €111.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of €101.52.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin manufactures, distributes, and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for cars, motorcycles, scooters, trucks, agricultural, and construction equipment, as well as bikes, freight transport, public transit, trucking, civil engineering, and aviation.

