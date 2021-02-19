Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $28.86

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.86 and last traded at $28.76, with a volume of 39720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.30.

MGDDY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America cut Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, AlphaValue raised Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.23. The stock has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.17.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

