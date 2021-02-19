Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Trading 5.1% Higher

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)’s share price shot up 5.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.78 and last traded at $10.78. 918,909 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 1,275,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.26.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BVN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.12 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.84 and a 200 day moving average of $12.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 67.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. STA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000.

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

