Comparing nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) & Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN)

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) and Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares nLIGHT and Transphorm’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio nLIGHT $176.62 million 10.01 -$12.88 million ($0.24) -187.17 Transphorm N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Transphorm has lower revenue, but higher earnings than nLIGHT.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for nLIGHT and Transphorm, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score nLIGHT 0 2 5 1 2.88 Transphorm 0 0 2 0 3.00

nLIGHT presently has a consensus price target of $40.50, indicating a potential downside of 9.84%. Transphorm has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.03%. Given Transphorm’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Transphorm is more favorable than nLIGHT.

Profitability

This table compares nLIGHT and Transphorm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets nLIGHT -13.57% -9.52% -7.53% Transphorm N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.5% of nLIGHT shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of nLIGHT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc. develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products segment and Advanced Development segment. The Segment Laser Products includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components. The Segment Advanced Development includes the operating results of Nutronics since the date of acquisition. The company was founded by Scott H. Keeney, Mark DeVito and Jason Farmer in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, WA.

About Transphorm

Transphorm, Inc. designs and manufactures gallium nitride (GaN) field effect transistors. It offers products for various high-voltage power conversion applications, such as server/storage products, PV inverters, automotive products, and motor control. The company offers products through sales representatives and distributors in the Americas, the EMEA, Japan, China and ASEAN, Korea, and Taiwan. Transphorm, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Goleta, California.

