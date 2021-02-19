COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.00.

Zacks Investment Research raised COMPASS Pathways from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPS opened at $47.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.44. COMPASS Pathways has a 52-week low of $22.51 and a 52-week high of $61.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,554,000. Founders Fund VII Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the fourth quarter valued at $26,572,000. Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 554,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,404,000 after purchasing an additional 222,962 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 528,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,195,000 after purchasing an additional 162,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the third quarter valued at $17,450,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.78% of the company’s stock.

COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

