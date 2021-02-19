COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.00.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised COMPASS Pathways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th.
Shares of NASDAQ:CMPS opened at $47.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.44. COMPASS Pathways has a 52-week low of $22.51 and a 52-week high of $61.69.
About COMPASS Pathways
COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.
