Compound Price Tops $478.81 (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 19th. One Compound token can currently be purchased for approximately $478.81 or 0.00910035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Compound has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Compound has a total market cap of $2.21 billion and approximately $255.98 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Compound alerts:

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000104 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000053 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Compound

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,611,498 tokens. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Compound

Compound can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.