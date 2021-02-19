Concert Pharmaceuticals (CNCE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect Concert Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.73) per share for the quarter.

Shares of CNCE stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.08. 687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,035. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.60. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $13.50. The company has a market capitalization of $216.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Concert Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, insider Jeffrey A. Munsie sold 3,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total transaction of $27,545.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,839.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger D. Tung sold 13,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $97,056.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 808,578 shares in the company, valued at $5,821,761.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,292 shares of company stock valued at $168,880. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Truist cut their price target on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Concert Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.29.

About Concert Pharmaceuticals

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune and central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of alopecia areata; CTP-692, a selective deuterium-modified analog of the endogenous amino acid and D-serine that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease.

See Also: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.