Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 11.40% and a negative net margin of 16.35%.

CNDT stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.07. 204,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,670,893. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.92. Conduent has a 1-year low of $1.54 and a 1-year high of $6.05.

CNDT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Conduent from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

