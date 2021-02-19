Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,614 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $3,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 64,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 32,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.18.

NYSE ED opened at $70.02 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.03 and a fifty-two week high of $94.65. The stock has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.41 and a 200-day moving average of $74.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.775 dividend. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.02%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.