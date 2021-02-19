Constellation Acquisition Corp I (OTCMKTS:CSTAU) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Constellation Acquisition Corp I (OTCMKTS:CSTAU)’s stock price dropped 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.47 and last traded at $10.50. Approximately 202,510 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $10.54.

About Constellation Acquisition Corp I (OTCMKTS:CSTAU)

There is no company description available for Constellation Acquisition Corp I.

See Also: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.