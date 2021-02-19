Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,732.05

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1,732.05 and last traded at C$1,714.42, with a volume of 10983 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1,726.82.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Constellation Software from C$1,600.00 to C$1,700.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Constellation Software to C$2,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC lowered their target price on Constellation Software to C$1,760.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Constellation Software to C$1,850.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Constellation Software to C$1,700.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1,754.86.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1,620.64 and a 200 day moving average of C$1,563.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.51, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$36.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.87.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, installation, and customization of software in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment develops and distributes software solutions primarily to government and government-related customers.

